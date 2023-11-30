Minns government scraps plans to extend tenure of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding

Photograph: Rafal Kontrym

The New South Wales government was forced to scrap plans to extend the term of Racing NSW chairman Russell Balding in the early hours of Friday after the Coalition and crossbench teamed up to try to strengthen oversight of the body.

The government withdrew its legislation to allow the unprecedented extension after the Coalition and crossbench proposed amendments that would have strengthened oversight of the industry. The racing body will now need to scramble to install a new chairman, with Balding’s term to expire in mid-December.

The Minns government announced it would seek a third extension of Balding’s tenure just over two weeks ago, with racing minister David Harris insisting it was needed to ensure “continuity of corporate knowledge”.

Harris said the board had shown a “particular skill in guiding the industry through the very challenging Covid period” and wanted it to focus on “negotiating a pathway to continued financial sustainability through emerging economic headwinds”.

Related: ‘Grave concerns’: backlash over NSW government’s controversial push to extend racing boss’s tenure

But the Coalition and members of the crossbench voted overnight on several amendments to the bill that would have strengthened oversight, including subjecting it to scrutiny from the parliament and oversight from the auditor general.

The government then withdrew the bill entirely before parliament rose for the year shortly before 2am.

The opposition leader, Mark Speakman, said Racing NSW had been “successfully administering the state’s racing industry” but there needed to be “proper scrutiny”.

“The government has mismanaged this process from the start,” Speakman said.

“Despite knowing for months that it needed to deal with the succession of the Racing NSW chairman, it chose to introduce legislation at the last minute to try and force it through at five minutes to midnight.”

Story continues

Harris claimed there had been an “orchestrated campaign” to stop Balding’s reappointment, saying the amendments moved late on Thursday night were “untested and risked the future viability” of racing.

“They did so knowing the government could not agree and force the legislation to be abandoned, ending the attempt to extend Mr Balding’s term,” Harris said.

“It is disappointing that the term of the chair of Racing NSW will not be extended, given the strong support demonstrated across the racing industry and extraordinary success in revitalising the industry during his tenure.”

The independent MP Alex Greenwich said he was glad the view of most of the crossbench prevailed, “albeit in a messy way”.

“The legislation smelled bad from the start,” he said.

Balding’s term was extended under the previous government after the Coalition and Labor joined forces in 2021 to pass legislation to raise the statutory limit of 10 years to 12. It had already been raised from eight in 2019.

The Racing NSW board oversees one of the industry’s most powerful figures – its chief executive, Peter V’Landys, who has been in the position for nearly 20 years.

Last month lawyers acting on behalf of the peak body Thoroughbred Breeders NSW wrote to Harris warning the government could face a legal challenge if it reappointed Balding without a merit-based selection process.

The letter, seen by Guardian Australia, said: “There is simply no proper basis to reappoint Mr Balding in the matter contemplated by the NSW government. To do so would be contrary to law and would be susceptible to legal challenge.”