Minnie Mouse gets modern-day makeover for Disneyland Paris. Twitter has mixed opinions

Alison Cutler
·3 min read
Michel Spingler/AP

Disneyland Paris has given Minnie Mouse a modern makeover for the park’s 30th anniversary, and it’s a stark contrast to the character’s iconic red dress.

The company partnered with British fashion designer Stella McCartney, who created Minnie’s new royal blue polka dot pantsuit. Minnie’s yellow heels were replaced with black shoes and McCartney kept the bow atop her head.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse,” McCartney said in an interview with D23, Disney’s official fan club. “This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Disney shared a picture of the new costume on Twitter and called it gorgeous, but some critics offered less flattering opinions.

“It just doesn’t feel like the Minnie I grew up with,” one user commented on Disney Paris’ page.

“I applaud Stella McCartney and Disney for bringing Minnie into the 21st Century,” another user said. “That said, this looks a tad like PJs to me, and I wish Ms. McCartney had stuck with Minnie’s traditional colors.”

Other public figures found issue with Minnie’s new fashion that goes beyond the fabric. In a recent broadcast with Candace Owens on FOX News, the commentator criticized Disney for changing Minnie’s outfit.

“You know, all of us were traumatized when we saw Minnie Mouse and she was looking like a female, as we were growing up,” Owens says during the broadcast. “They are taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It’s like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored. You know, they’re absolutely bored. They’re trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there’s issues so everybody looks over here.”

Owens cited the previous decision by M&M’s, which recently chose to switch out the green M&M’s high heels for sneakers, a move that some online questioned.

Other Twitter users didn’t find the outfit much different than others that Minnie has worn on occasion in the past, including the time that Mickey and Minnie wore pants on the Disney Cruise.

According to Disney’s official fan page, McCartney will also market a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of the International Women’s Rights Day, a limited-edition product line inspired by Fantasia during spring 2022.

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world,” McCartney said. “Plus, she has such great style!”

