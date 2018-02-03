Minnie leads E Michigan to 58-41 win over Ball State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Elijah Minnie scored 16 of his 22 points in a close first half and Eastern Michigan used a big run in the second half to roll to a 58-41 win over Ball State on Saturday.

Minnie's layup gave the Eagles (13-10, 4-6 Mid-American) a 27-26 halftime lead. James Thompson IV scored the first five points on a 15-0 run and Minnie had six points, making it 56-36 with just over five minutes remaining. Ball State missed six shots and had three turnovers in a drought that last almost seven minutes.

Thompson and Tim Bond both had nine of their 11 points in the second half with Thompson also grabbing 14 rebounds. Bond had seven rebounds, four blocks, three steals and three assists.

Eastern Michigan shot 53 percent and held Ball State to 27 percent, blocking 13 shots.

Trey Moses had 17 points for Ball State (14-9, 5-5).