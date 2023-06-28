Minnie Driver Recalls Most Nicolas Cage Thing Nicolas Cage Ever Did, At Least On An Airplane

Nicolas Cage is once again shown to be a “National Treasure” in a story Minnie Driver told to counter a viral Instagram tale alleging Cage tried to kick newlyweds out of a hotel’s wedding suite.

“A month before our wedding, our hotel called and asked if we’d give up our wedding suite for a ‘celebrity’ who wanted to stay in it long term,” an Instagrammer named IAmThirtyAF claimed. “We said no. On our wedding weekend, we saw Nicolas Cage walking around our hotel.”

“Nic Cage tried to ruin my wedding and that’s my story,” she continued.

The post has amassed nearly 100,000 likes.

Driver, in the comments, shared a touching story of Cage humoring his young son.

“Was once on a plane with NC and his son and a seat had also been purchased for his son’s imaginary friend,” the “Good Will Hunting” actor wrote Tuesday.

Cage has two sons and recently welcomed a daughter with his fifth wife.

Cage’s manager denied that the actor bought a plane ticket for an imaginary friend or that he tried to ruin a woman’s wedding.

The star has done more outlandish things in the past and never cared to hide them. The Oscar winner gave a Cagesque answer last month when asked about his earliest memory on “The Late Show,” telling Stephen Colbert he can “go all the way back to in-utero” and “see faces in the dark.”

He purchased a pyramid-shaped tomb for his remains, had a pet two-headed snake and named one of his kids after Superman’s Kryptonian birth name. Whether it was Kal-El with the supposed imaginary friend is unclear. Cage has another son named Weston.

Cage married for the fifth time in 2021 and welcomed a daughter in September.

