Minnetonka Issues Apology for Having 'Appropriated' Native American Culture with Their Moccasins

Footwear brand Minnetonka Moccasin is issuing an apology for having "appropriated" Native American culture with their shoes.

On Oct. 11, Indigenous Peoples' Day, CEO David Miller, issued a statement on behalf of the company, which has been around for 75 years, writing that while Minnetonka is "proud" of the brand's growth, they "owe so much" to the Native America community.

Minnetonka started the statement by addressing two questions that have often been asked: "Is Minnetonka Native-owned? Does Minnetonka support Native American people or causes?"

The brand answered, writing: "Minnetonka is not a Native-owned business. When we started in 1946, Minnetonka was one of many companies who sold handcrafted moccasins and Native-inspired accessories to roadside gift shops."

"We recognize that our original products, some of which are still sold today, have been appropriated from Native American culture," the brand continued.

Minnetonka also shared that they now realize the issue is not only with their products.

"We have also come to learn that even the word 'moccasin' is is an anglicization of the Ojibwe word "makizinan." We first publicly acknowledged our appropriation in the summer of 2020, but it was long overdue."

The company went on to apologize, expressing: "We deeply and meaningfully apologize for having benefited from selling Native-inspired designs without directly honoring Native culture or communities. While Minnetonka has evolved beyond our original product set, moccasins remain a core part of our brand, and in 2020 we began to step up our commitment to the culture to which we owe so much. We are dedicated to honoring our commitment to Native American communities with our actions going forward."

Minnetonka previously admitted to cultural appropriation in 2020.

The company shared that Minnetonka will now be taking a public stance in supporting Native communities after privately supporting causes in Minnesota.

Going forward, the brand will recruit and hire Native Americans and promises "provide greater transparency and more direct acknowledgment of Native American influence across our website, packaging and other communication channels."

The company also plans to release design collaborations that allow Native artists and designers to showcase their talent.

Their first collaboration, which launches in December, features the brand's Reconciliation Advisor, Adrienne Benjamin, a Minnesota based Anishinaabe artist.

Furthermore, Minnetonka will continue to donate to different charitable organizations that benefit the Native American community.