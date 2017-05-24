Minnesota's Fitzgerald gets 6th season from NCAA, has 2 left

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota forward Davonte Fitzgerald has been awarded a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA after sitting out the last two years as a transfer and because of injury.

In announcing the news Tuesday, Gophers coach Richard Pitino said that Fitzgerald ''deserves some good fortune.''

Ineligible for the 2015-16 season following his transfer from Texas A&M, Fitzgerald tore his ACL and lateral and medial meniscus during fall practice about 7 1/2 months ago. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound Fitzgerald has yet to appear in a game with the Gophers.

In 49 games for the Aggies over his freshman and sophomore years, the Atlanta native averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 12.6 minutes per game.

---

More AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25