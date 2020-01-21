Matt Dumba helps jump start stalled car after game vs Panthers

The Minnesota Wild defenceman is so neighborly. (Facebook/Nicholas Swanson)

Minnesota Wild defenceman Matt Dumba lent a helping hand after his game against the Florida Panthers on Monday night.

According to a Facebook post from a passerby, the 25-year-old stopped and helped a stalled car in the middle of the road. After already driving to a local gas station and filling up a small canister, Dumba was able to get the car running again.

Dumba played over 21 minutes on Monday, but still stopped and assisted the family before his day off. Better yet, according to the original post, the defenceman didn’t want the recognition for his kind act.

The Wild play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday before their break for All-Star Weekend. They currently hold a 22-21-6 record and sit seven points out of a playoff spot.

Dumba has three goals and 14 points through 49 games played.

