Minnesota visits Carolina after Hartman's 2-goal game

Minnesota Wild (19-21-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (25-14-5, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Carolina Hurricanes after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers.

Carolina has a 13-4-4 record in home games and a 25-14-5 record overall. The Hurricanes have gone 24-5-2 in games they score three or more goals.

Minnesota is 19-21-5 overall and 8-12-2 on the road. The Wild rank third in the league with 207 total penalties (averaging 4.6 per game).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho has scored 16 goals with 34 assists for the Hurricanes. Brent Burns has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kirill Kaprizov has 15 goals and 24 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored four goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Wild: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen: out (blood clotting), Pyotr Kochetkov: out (concussion protocol).

Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Frederick Gaudreau: day to day (upper body), Connor Dewar: day to day (lower body), Vinni Lettieri: out (lower body), Marc-Andre Fleury: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press