Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (6-1) are riding high with just one loss through seven games, but how will they fare against Taylor Heinecke and the Washington Commanders (4-4)?

The Vikings, led by Cousins and star receiver Justin Jefferson, are looking like locks in the NFC playoff race but the Commanders need to build off a comeback win in Week 8 to become postseason contenders themselves. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from FedEx Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Vikings vs. Commanders Week 9 game:

Vikings at Commanders odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 24, Commanders 21

In a Cousins revenge game, the Vikings should take this game, just based on the talent they have on the roster. Yet, with Heinicke under center, Washington has been more efficient. I like the Commanders to cover.

Oct 30, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks (54) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Safid Deen: Vikings 24, Commanders 17

The Vikings have the star power, and all Cousins has to do is deliver the ball to Jefferson and Dalvin Cook in his return to Washington.

Lance Pugmire: Vikings 24, Commanders 21

The boost of rallying to defeat the Colts should help Washington against the surprising Vikings (6-1), who might be looking ahead to Nov. 13 versus the Bills. Minnesota went 4-0 in October for rookie coach Kevin O’Connell, and Cousins would certainly love to stick it to his former team here.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders: Game predictions, picks, odds

