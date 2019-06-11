Vikings reach four-year, $36 million extension with TE Kyle Rudolph

The Vikings reached a four-year deal with tight end Kyle Rudolph on Monday night, ending weeks of uncertainty. (Scott W. Grau/Getty Images)

After months of uncertainty, Kyle Rudolph is staying with the Minnesota Vikings.

Rudolph and the Vikings agreed to a four-year, $36 million extension on Monday night, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, keeping him in Minnesota through the 2023 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vikings are giving veteran TE Kyle Rudolph a four-year, $36 million extension that locks him into Minnesota, per source. Rudolph not going anywhere, except back to the Vikings. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 11, 2019

Rudolph recorded 634 yards and four touchdowns on 64 receptions last season, his eighth with the Vikings after they selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft.

The 29-year-old was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Vikings, and talks between both sides on a new deal had stalled for weeks. Rudolph, who was the fifth-highest-paid player on the team, insisted he wanted to stay in Minneapolis, but drew the line to do so at taking a pay cut.

The Vikings even put the two-time Pro-Bowler on the trading block, something that would have helped significantly with their rough salary-cap situation. Minnesota had less than $1.3 million in cap space before Rudolph’s new deal, according to ESPN.

Yet throughout the whole process, one of Rudolph’s biggest concerns was moving his family out of Minnesota for the first time in his NFL career.

Keeping them at home, he said in an emotional statement on Twitter on Monday night, is one of the best parts about his new deal with the organization.

Story continues

More from Yahoo Sports: