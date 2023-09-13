Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 game

We are one week into the 2023 NFL season, and Week 2 begins Thursday night with an NFC title favorite and one team looking to avoid an 0-2 start.

The Philadelphia Eagles didn't look pretty, but they held off the New England Patriots in a opening road win. The defense played well, but offense was unable to generate any momentum, a concerning performance for a team that had the third highest-scoring offense in the NFL last season and remains a Super Bowl contender.

The Minnesota Vikings are coming off one of the biggest head-scratching results of the first week after a dismal loss to the rebuilding Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home. Quarterback Kirk Cousins gave up the ball three times, and now suddenly an NFC North contender is looking to avoid an 0-2 start. Which offense will be the one that turns it around in a Thursday night matchup?

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field.

Vikings vs. Eagles odds, moneyline, over/under

Spread: Eagles (-7)

Moneyline: Eagles (-350); Vikings (+280)

Over/under: 48.5

NFL Week 2 odds, predictions and picks

Lorenzo Reyes: Eagles 24, Vikings 20

Early-season rust is common, but Philadelphia was facing a very potent Patriots defense in the opener and the Vikings are not quite on that level. Still, many of Minnesota’s issues against Tampa Bay were self-inflicted with center-snap exchange problems and turnovers. The Vikings should clean that up, but I don’t see them taking Philly’s home opener.

Tyler Dragon: Eagles 30, Vikings 20

The Eagles underwhelmed by their standards in a Week 1 win but expect “fly Eagles fly” chants in the team’s home opener. The Eagles will be the more talented team on the field. Philadelphia held Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to six catches for 48 yards in their meeting last season. Jefferson had nine receptions for 150 yards in Week 1.

Victoria Hernandez: Eagles 27, Vikings 20

The Eagles are playing at home and showed last week they still have the juju for a strong season. I hate the idea of Kirko Cousins (not a typo) and Justin "Jets" Jefferson being 0-2, but that doesn't mean they can't piece some things together after this.

Jordan Mendoza: Eagles 28, Vikings 19

Both teams looked rusty offensively Week 1, but I'll give Philadelphia the benefit of the doubt in dealing with the weather in Foxborough. The Eagles will be back at home, and the Linc will be rocking to create havoc for the Minnesota offense. Eagles get back on track, while the Vikings are quickly descending.

