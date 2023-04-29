Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2023 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:
Round 1 (No. 23 overall) — Jordan Addison, WR, USC: That makes a first-round record four wideouts in a row. At 5-11 and 173 pounds, you'd like Addison to have better than 4.49 speed. However he was highly productive at Pitt (100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 TDs in 2021) before transferring to the Trojans and leading them with 59 grabs for 875 yards and eight scores last year despite missing time with an ankle injury. His ability to play wide or in the slot is appealing, and Vikes WR Justin Jefferson is surely thrilled to have a new Robin now that Adam Thielen has moved on to Carolina. Draft tracker
Round 3 (102, special compensatory; from 49ers)
Round 4 (119, from Lions)
Round 5 (158)
Round 5 (164, from 49ers)
Round 6 (211, compensatory)
Round 7 (222, from Broncos through 49ers)
Minnesota Vikings' last five top draft picks:
2022 (No. 32 overall): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia
2021 (No. 23 overall): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
