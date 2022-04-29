Minnesota Vikings draft picks 2022: Round-by-round selections
Here is a 2022 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Vikings:
Round 1 (No. 32 overall, from Rams through Lions) - Lewis Cine, S, Georgia: So a first round that began with a Bulldogs defender also ends with one. A 6-2, 200-pounder with sub-4.4 speed, Cine is an enforcer in the deep half. But he can also operate near the line or cover from the slot. He and Harrison Smith ought to be a formidable safety duo for a Minnesota team that's been betrayed by its defense in recent seasons. Draft tracker
Round 2 (34, from Lions)
Round 3 (66, from Lions)
Round 3 (77)
Round 5 (156, from Ravens)
Round 6 (184, from Jets)
Round 6 (191, from Ravens through Chiefs)
Round 6 (192)
Round 7 (250, from 49ers through Broncos)
Minnesota Vikings' last five top draft picks:
2021 (No. 23 overall): Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
2020 (No. 22 overall): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
2019 (No. 18 overall): Garrett Bradbury, C, North Carolina State
2018 (No. 30 overall): Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
2017 (No. 41 overall): Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
