Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 18 matchup

Richard Morin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Kirk Cousins and the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings (12-4) travel to Chicago for a Week 18 matchup against Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears (3-13).

Fields has a chance to break Lamar Jackson's record for rushing yards by an NFL quarterback, but he'll have the Vikings defense with which to contend in this regular-season finale between divisional rivals. The game is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Vikings vs. Bears Week 18 game:

Vikings at Bears odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 26, Bears 14

Could the regular season finale be the week the Vikings finally win a game by more than one score? While a risky proposition, the Bears have covered in just one of their last seven games. And Minnesota still has plenty to play for with playoff seeding at stake.

Safid Deen: Vikings 24, Bears 20

Justin Fields will run wild for one more game this season, but expect the Vikings to feed Justin Jefferson after he had just one catch last week in Green Bay. Minnesota could still be in play for the No. 1 seed, depending on Philadelphia and San Francisco this week.

Richard Morin: Vikings 30, Bears 27

Part of me thinks Justin Fields could take this game over and put a sour look on the Vikings' faces heading into the playoffs. But the Vikings are reeling and could really use a win to help their playoff seeding.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears: Game predictions, picks, odds

