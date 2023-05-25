Minnesota Vikings' Camryn Bynum Marries in 'Intimate' Beachside Ceremony in the Philippines (Exclusive)

The professional football player said "I do" to wife Lalaine Bynum on March 2: "She simply enjoys life, just like me, she doesn't take many things too seriously," Camryn tells PEOPLE exclusively

Courtesy of Kay Jewlers

NFL player Camryn Bynum is married!

The Minnesota Vikings safety, 24, said "I do" to Lalaine Bynum in an romantic wedding celebration off the coast of the Philippines on March 2.

"We envisioned a beautiful private and intimate beach wedding with our closest family and friends," the bride told PEOPLE of the couple's special day. "Our goal was to make it a party to celebrate love and two families coming together."

For their nuptials, the groom walked down the aisle to a "Still Dre" and "Tadow" mashup by Masego, while Lalaine, in a beautiful white sheer fabric gown by Viktoria MNL made her entrance to "Back at One" by Brian McKnight.

"We wanted guests to be fully present at the ceremony as we exchanged vows, so we requested that all cell phones and cameras be turned off and not used," Camryn explains. "We also had an intimate time of prayer and live worship songs together."

Courtesy of Kay Jewelers

The couple, who chose rose pink decor with accents of ivory and gold, opted to write their own handwritten vows from the heart.

During the reception, the pair kicked off their marriage with a first dance to Deborah Cox's "Nobody's Supposed to Be Here."

Guests dined on a buffet style dinner with several filipino delicacies and a three tiered wedding cake with fresh flowers that included carrot, red velvet and strawberry flavors.

Camryn adds that his bride caught his attention from first moment he saw her during a chance encounter in Dubai. The pro football player was on a family vacation when he spotted Lalaine dancing at a hotel they visited.

"My eyes immediately focused on her because of her infectious smile and her energy that lit up the stage. My family urged me to meet her and they introduced us. I knew that there was instant chemistry and the rest is history," he says.

The pair began dating and later got engaged in February when Camryn popped the question.

Courtesy of Kay Jewelers

"What I love most about Lalaine is that she simply enjoys life, just like me, she doesn't take many things too seriously," says Camryn who chose a custom wedding band from Kay Jewelers. "She is always in the mood to joke around. We are both selfless people, so serving each other comes easy."

When it came to choosing their jewelry for their big day, the pair decided to go all out.

"Shining and flawless!," says Camryn. "Neither of us have even been flashy but on this special day we embraced the opportunity to select jewelry that reflects the biggest, most profound day of our lives together."

As for what comes next, the newlyweds are dedicated to growing Camryn's Bynum Faith Foundation, which helps to provide weekly feeding operations in Tondo, Philippines. Camryn and Lalaine add that they are passionate about providing outreach and resources to those in need.

"Our love for one another and shared desire to help others is actively seen in our relief efforts," says Camryn. The time spent together in doing so positively impacts us both as we serve and bless others."

