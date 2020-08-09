Minnesota Vikings' Cameron Smith to have heart surgery

Minnesota Vikings will be without Cameron Smith for the 2020 NFL season after the linebacker revealed he will have heart surgery.

Smith, a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, will undergo open-heart surgery in order to fix a bicuspid aortic valve.

The 23-year-old only discovered he had the condition after he returned a positive result for coronavirus and subsequently underwent further tests.

"Although this will unfortunately end my 2020 season, it is really a blessing that we found this as my heart is severely enlarged and wouldn't have lasted much longer," Smith posted on his official Instagram account.

"I found this out after I tested positive for COVID and had to have further testing done as protocol.

"There is a surgery that will allow me to continue to play football as soon as I am healed and cleared and I didn't think twice about going with that one.

"By no means am I ready to be done playing football, there is still so much more I want to accomplish on the field. I'm going to attack this like everything else I have in life. Already looking forward to the comeback!"