Minnesota Vikings Assistant Coach Rick Dennison Ousted After Refusing COVID Vaccine: Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Naledi Ushe
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rick Dennison
Rick Dennison

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Rick Dennison

Minnesota Vikings assistant coach Rick Dennison has reportedly been ousted from his position after refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination.

Dennison, who was considered a Tier 1 staff member in the NFL, is ineligible for that status due to his refusal and lack of religious or medical reason to support his decision not to get the vaccine, sources told ESPN on Friday.

The outlet also reports Phil Rauscher, the team's assistant offensive line coach, has been promoted to Dennison's position with Ben Steele having been hired to fill Rauscher's spot.

RELATED: Sean Penn Refuses to Film Gaslit TV Series Until All Cast and Crew Get COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

Dennison joined the team as offensive line coach/run game coordinator for the 2019 season after fulfilling the same role for the New York Jets. He has also worked with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.

The Vikings released a statement on Friday addressing Dennison's fate on the team.

"The Vikings continue to hold discussions with offensive line coach Rick Dennison regarding the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols for training camp and preseason games," the team wrote. "At this time, coach Dennison does not have an exemption to the vaccination requirements."

It is unclear if the former offensive line coach has been demoted, fired, or walked away as a result of the NFL's latest protocols. The Vikings did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request to comment.

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

Rey Del Rio/Getty Minnesota Vikings

The announcement comes just a day after the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams that if a COVID-19 outbreak occurs amongst unvaccinated players and forces a game to be canceled in the 18-week season, the team must forfeit. Last year, the NFL had to extend its season from 17 to 18 weeks as a result of outbreaks, but this year they've warned they will not allow a 19th week to occur.

Unvaccinated players also face strict restrictions during training camp and preseason games, including daily COVID-19 testing, no social events, no sponsorship activity, and more. Unvaccinated staff members also face harsh restrictions.

RELATED: Anti-Olympics Protesters Gather Outside Stadium During Opening Ceremony amid Rise in COVID Cases

Per the memo, "Any staff member who is not vaccinated and does not have an approved religious or medical exemption will not be permitted to have Tier 1 or Tier 2 status and therefore will not be permitted in-person access to Restricted Areas of the facility or to players."

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director, told the Associated Press on Friday that 80% of NFL players are vaccinated and nine teams have 90% or more vaccinated. He added that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees have been vaccinated.

NFL Logo
NFL Logo

Alex Burstow/Getty NFL Logo

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I think we are off to an excellent start," Sills told the outlet. "Those numbers are much higher than what we're seeing in society as a whole. There has been a lot of movement in that area. As you see players coming to training camp, you will see more players beginning that process (of vaccination)."

Multiple large-scale studies have found that vaccines are safe. There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Canucks land Garland, Ekman-Larsson from Coyotes in blockbuster deal

    The Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes made a big splash hours before the 2021 NHL Draft.

  • Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers, net first-round pick in return

    The Sabres will now have two picks in the first round after finding someone to take polarizing blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen off their hands.

  • Rangers trade Buchnevich to Blues for Blais, draft pick

    The New York Rangers continued their offseason makeover Friday by trading fourth-leading scorer Pavel Buchnevich to the St. Louis Blues.

  • Algerian judoka quits Tokyo Olympics instead of facing Israeli opponent

    Algerian judoka Fethi Nourine said that his political support for Palestine made it impossible for him to compete against his Israeli opponent.

  • Ex-Blackhawks coach allegedly threatened player with bat before sexual assault

    The former player also claims that he was bullied by teammates and repeatedly targeted with homophobic slurs once details of the alleged assault emerged.

  • Jeongeun Lee6 posts lowest 36-hole score in major history, besting Brooks Koepka's 2019 record

    Her caddie called it an easy day on the greens.

  • Cleveland Indians announce team's new name will be the 'Guardians'

    The team announced the change with help from Tom Hanks.

  • 10 Canadian medal contenders at Tokyo Olympics

    While Canadians will be cheering for all athletes sporting the maple leaf in Tokyo, here's a look at a handful who have high expectations to medal at the Games.

  • Armani designed the Opening Ceremony's worst outfits

    Italy's outfits were utterly baffling.

  • The 'Hot Tongan' returns for third straight Opening Ceremony, but now he has competition

    The Shirtless Tongan Flag Bearer had some competition this time in Tokyo.

  • How Canada's Brent Hayden 'fell in love with the water again'

    A pool in Lebanon proved to be inspirational for Canadian swimming veteran Brent Hayden.

  • DeAndre Hopkins threatens to retire over NFL vaccine policy

    Hopkins and other players responded to the NFL's new policies for unvaccinated players.

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait likes to set the tone in judo matches

    Jessica Klimkait tries not to get too wrapped up in what her opponents are doing.

  • Bauer appears in court to fight sexual assault allegations

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year. Attorneys for Bauer and for the woman revealed during a short court session that they intend to call several witnesses, including Bauer, and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three day

  • Canucks send No. 9 pick to Coyotes for Ekman-Larsson, Garland in blockbuster trade

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have dealt their first-round pick in Friday's draft to the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for right-winger Conor Garland and defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The trade also includes Vancouver forwards Jay Beagle, Loui Eriksson and Antoine Roussel, the Canucks' second-round pick in 2022 and its seventh-round pick in 2023. Garland, 25, had 29 points (12 goals, 27 assists) in 49 games with the Coyotes last season while the 30-year-old Ekman-Larsson put up 24 points (t

  • Jets place Maye on non-football injury list, Williams on PUP

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — The New York Jets placed safety Marcus Maye on the non-football injury list and defensive lineman Quinnen Williams on the physically unable to perform list Friday ahead of the team reporting for camp next week. Defensive linemen Foley Fatukasi and Vinny Curry were also placed on the non-football injury list. Safety Ashtyn Davis and defensive linemen Jonathan Marshall and Kyle Phillips are also on the PUP list. Each of the players count on New York's active roster and ca

  • Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price out 10-12 weeks after knee surgery

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens say star goaltender Carey Price is expected to be out for 10 to 12 weeks after having knee surgery Friday. The club announced the news in a statement saying the procedure was done at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York and that it followed consultations regarding the 33-year-old's hip and knee injuries. It says the hip injury will not need surgery. The Canadiens say Price is expected to be available for the Habs' regular-season home opener against the M

  • Báez, Chirinos homer, Davies wins as Cubs pound D-backs 8-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez homered, Robinson Chirinos went deep twice, Zach Davies earned his first win since a combined no-hitter last month and the Chicago Cubs beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Friday. Báez gave the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the first inning with his long three-run homer to left. The Cubs added three more in the third, capped by Nico Hoerner’s two-run single. Chirinos made it 7-0 leading off the fourth against Zac Gallen (1-5). He also homered to start the sixth against Matt Peac

  • Guardians chosen as new name for Cleveland's baseball team

    CLEVELAND (AP) — While riding his bike over a bridge across the Cuyahoga River near Progressive Field, Indians owner Paul Dolan rarely paid much attention to the eight giant stone figures that seem to guard the city. They have new meaning, After more than 100 years, Cleveland's Major League Baseball team is getting a new name — Guardians. The Indians are going, going, soon to be gone. The ballclub announced Friday that at the end of the 2021 season, the Indians will transition from the name they

  • Cleveland baseball team's name change sparks hopes other teams follow suit

    Cleveland's Major League Baseball team unveiled its new name and logo on Friday, and some Indigenous sports fans hope other teams follow suit. "If the pro teams are willing to do it, where there's billions of dollars at stake because they have to change everything, all their merchandise . . . it's going to kind of create that snowball effect with school teams," said Curtis Howson. Howson, who is Anishinaabe from Crane River First Nation in Manitoba, owns a sports collectibles store in Winnipeg a