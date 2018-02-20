Minnesota unveils new uniforms with more than 100 available combinations

(via Minnesota Athletics)

Minnesota could potentially wear a different uniform for every game next season — and seven more seasons after that.

The program unveiled its new Nike uniforms on Tuesday morning that aim to embrace the past while looking ahead to the future. The Gophers now have three new jerseys (Maroon, White and Anthracite), three helmets (Maroon, White and Gold) and four pairs of pants (Maroon, White, Gold and Anthracite) to choose from next season. In all, the Gophers can create more than 100 combinations with “an ever-changing array of shoes, socks, facemasks and other accoutrements” also available.

Of course, coach P.J. Fleck’s mantra, “Row The Boat,” is featured in the new look with the “pattern of an oar, boat and compass emblazoned on the jersey numbers and collar to represent the program’s Row The Boat culture.” An oar also serves as the center stripe on the helmet. Additionally, a compass with the player’s number inside “is displayed on the back above the school’s traditional Ski-U-Mah cheer.”

The new chrome gold helmet and pants are a deeper shade of gold “that resembles what the Gophers previously wore and is a shade that fans have longed to see again.”

Below are many of the combinations the Gophers have at their disposal moving forward. Plenty more are available to view here.

The team will debut the new look in the home opener against New Mexico State on Aug. 30.

