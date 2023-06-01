Minnesota United waives Canadian international defender Doneil Henry

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota United has waived Canadian international defender Doneil Henry.

Minnesota acquired the 30-year-old from Brampton, Ont., in December on waivers. Henry finished out the 2022 season with Toronto FC — his second stint with the club — after he was waived by Los Angeles FC last July.

His contract expired at the end of the 2022 season and TFC elected not to keep him.

Thursday's move opens up an international spot on Minnesota's roster.

Henry has played 114 regular-season games in Major League Soccer with Toronto, Vancouver and LAFC. He did not see action for Minnesota.

Outside of MLS, Henry has had stints with Suwon Samsung Bluewings in South Korea, West Ham and Blackburn Rovers in England and AC Horsens in Denmark.

Henry, who has won 44 caps for Canada, was sidelined by a calf injury on the eve of last year's World Cup. Henry still went to Qatar with the Canadian team but in a non-playing role.

Canada coach John Herdman included Henry in his preliminary squad for the Gold Cup that starts later this month. Herdman has yet to announced his final 23-man roster.

Minnesota hosts Toronto FC on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2023.

