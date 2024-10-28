Minnesota United visits Real Salt Lake in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

Minnesota United FC (15-12-7, sixth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Real Salt Lake (16-7-11, third in the Conference during the regular season)

Sandy, Utah; Tuesday, 8:50 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -105, Minnesota United FC +247; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits Real Salt Lake in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

RSL is 12-6-9 in Western Conference play. RSL has an 8-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

United is 12-9-6 in Western Conference games. United is 8-3-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

Tuesday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The last meeting finished tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Arango has 17 goals and six assists for RSL. Anderson Julio has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane has 11 goals and four assists for United. Kelvin Yeboah has seven goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

United: 7-2-1, averaging 2.0 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Jose Kevin Bonilla (injured), Bode Davis (injured), Brayan Vera (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

United: Matus Kmet (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press