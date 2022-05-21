Minnesota United takes road losing streak into matchup against Dallas

Minnesota United FC (4-5-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (6-2-4, third in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Dallas -138, Minnesota United FC +344, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United visits Dallas aiming to break a three-game road skid.

Dallas is 6-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores at least three goals.

United is 2-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. United has an even goal differential, scoring and giving up 13.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has nine goals and one assist for Dallas. Paul Arriola has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Robin Lod has scored five goals with one assist for United. Luis Amarilla has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 6-1-3, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

United: 4-5-1, averaging 1.1 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 6.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Alan Velasco (injured), Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Maarten Paes (injured).

United: Patrick Weah (injured), Hassani Dotson (injured), Romain Metanire (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press