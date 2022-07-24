Minnesota unbeaten in 6, beats Dynamo 2-1 on Hlongwane goal

HOUSTON (AP) — Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored the deciding goal, and Minnesota United extended its unbeaten streak to six by beating the Houston Dynamo 2-1 on on Saturday night.

Hlongwane’ scored in the 72nd minute to put United (10-8-4) ahead 2-0. Niko Hansen assisted the goal.

Minnesota has five wins and a draw since a 2-1 defeat at Miami on June 25.

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane, in first-half stoppage time.

The Dynamo’s (7-11-4) goal was scored by Fafà Picault.

The Dynamo outshot United 22-9, with four shots on goal compared to three by Minnesota.

Dayne St. Clair saved three of the four shots he faced for United. Steve Clark saved one of the three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with United hosting the Portland Timbers while the Dynamo visit the Philadelphia Union.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

