Minnesota Twins Manager Welcomes Twin Boys: 'Talk About Being Committed to Your Job'

Rocco Baldelli and his wife Allie stayed true to their team's name when they welcomed twin boys on Sunday night

Adam Bettcher/Getty, MInnesota Twins/Twitter

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli's home team just got a little bit bigger!

On Monday, the Minnesota Twins account on X (formally known as Twitter) announced that the team's manager, 41, welcomed twin boys with his wife Allie. Sharing a sweet photo of the newborns, the account celebrated the fact that Rocco remained true to his team's name.

"Talk about being committed to your job," the account joked. "Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!! 👶🏻👶🏻."



Talk about being committed to your job!



Congratulations to the Baldelli family on welcoming Twin boys to their family!!! 👶👶 pic.twitter.com/sxP63VVtJu — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) September 18, 2023

Related: Chanel Iman and Fiancé Davon Godchaux Welcome Their First Baby, Daughter Capri Summer

The Baldellis are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Louisa.

In the months leading up to welcoming the twins, Allie had been sharing updates on her Instagram account, including a post where she revealed the exciting news.

Sharing a photo with the couple's daughter holding sonogram photos over her face and seated next to a dog, Allie wrote, "'two babies'....she's right! BOY TWINS due in september 🤍🙃🤍🙃."

Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty

A few days later, she shared another photo of Louisa holding sonogram photos, this time standing in a grassy field. "Hard to imagine having enough space in my heart to love two more babies as much as I love you. Louie, you are going to be the sweetest big sister in the whole world 🤍🌼."

Back in April, the new mom of three posted a sweet selfie of her and her daughter as they cheered Rocco on from the stands. Both mom and daughter were wearing Twins merch as they looked at the camera.

Story continues

"Excited for a @twins 2023 season!" she captioned her post.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.