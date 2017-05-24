Minnesota tops Indiana 5-4 in Big Ten tourney

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Minnesota rallied from a three-run deficit to upend host Indiana 5-4 on Wednesday in the opening game of the Big Ten tournament.

The Golden Gophers (34-19) trailed 4-1 before Jordan Kozicky hit a two-run homer, extending his on-base streak to 36 straight games. Matt Stemper tied the game at 4-all on a sacrifice fly in the sixth, and Terrin Vavra hit an RBI single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh that proved to be the winning run.

Fred Manke got the win in relief for Minnesota, and Brian Glowicki notched a school-record 16th save.

Luke Miller had two hits and Craig Dedalow hit a solo homer for Indiana (32-21-2) in the double-elimination tournament.