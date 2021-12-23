Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns joins 6 teammates in COVID health and safety protocols

Minnesota star Karl-Anthony Towns joined six other Timberwolves teammates on Thursday night when he entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Towns, who was hit harder by the coronavirus pandemic than perhaps anyone else in the NBA, was then ruled out for their game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Can’t catch a f*%@ing break! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) December 23, 2021

Towns has averaged 24.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game this season, his seventh in Minnesota after the Timberwolves took him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2015. After Thursday night, the Timberwolves will have three days off before starting a back-to-back with the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt and McKinley Wright IV are the other Timberwolves players in protocols.

Towns’ mom, 6 family members died due to COVID

Towns revealed last year that seven of his family members , including his mom Jacqueline, died due to the coronavirus in 2020. Jacqueline was a nurse, and was placed in a medically induced-coma after battling the disease for more than a month.

Towns then announced in January that he had also tested positive for the coronavirus, something that knocked him out for 13 games last season. That experience, he said at the time, was i ncredibly scary and even made him feel guilty about receiving treatment.

To add to his year, Towns then revealed that he had been briefly hospitalized after being hit by a drunk driver in Southern California in 2020 .

Naturally, Towns has been extremely outspoken about taking the coronavirus seriously, wearing masks receiving the vaccine.