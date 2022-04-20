Patrick Beverley picks up technical foul just 60 seconds into Game 2 vs. Grizzlies

Patrick Beverley wasted no time getting into foul trouble on Tuesday night.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard was assessed a technical foul just 60 seconds into Game 2 of their opening round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Beverley, one minute into the game at FedExForum, tried to swipe the ball away from Grizzlies star Ja Morant near the top of the key. Instead of hitting the ball, however, Beverley made near-direct contact with Morant’s face — which sent Morant down to the floor.

Patrick Beverley received a technical foul one minute into the game for this play on Ja Morant.pic.twitter.com/ilFyIDgIyt — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) April 20, 2022

Though it was just called a foul in the moment, a review of the play turned that into a technical foul and sent Desmond Bane to the free throw line. Bane then hit his free shot, and tied the game up 1-1.

That start, though there’s still plenty of time for Beverley to turn things around, certainly isn’t what the Timberwolves had hoped for.

The rest of the first quarter wasn't much better foul-wise. Both teams combined to shoot 33 free throws in the opening 12 minutes of the game, which tied for the most in any first quarter of any game in 25 years, per ESPN.

Minnesota entered Game 2 with a 1-0 lead in the series after pulling off a 130-117 upset in Game 1.

