Karl-Anthony Towns didn't like a '#FreeKAT' tweet, claims his account was hacked

Despite a liked-tweet from his account saying otherwise on Wednesday night, Karl-Anthony Towns is perfectly happy with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Towns confirmed Monday that his Twitter account was in fact hacked on Wednesday night, which resulted in it appearing as if he had liked a tweet that read “#FreeKAT.”

Interesting like by KAT 🧐 pic.twitter.com/kPfEsisWFj — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2021

“Honestly, I woke up this morning, my agent hit me up and was like, ‘Karl, what is this?’” Towns said Thursday, via The Dane Moore NBA Podcast’s Dane Moore. “I was like, what the f*** are you talking about? I hadn’t woke up yet for the whole day. She showed me and I said, ‘Damn.’

“There’s only three people who have my account: Me, Jess my agent and [my friend] Chucky. Chucky was asleep. I know Chucky didn’t do it because he was in the hospital with his father. I know he didn’t have time to do that. Jess never has used it. So, got hacked, easy thing, fixed the password.”

Just changed my password. We solid on here now 🔒 — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) November 4, 2021

Now, it’s easy to see why fans could believe that Towns was actually upset.

The hack came following their 126-115 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night, which marked their fourth loss in five games. The losing skid, though early, is very similar to what Towns has experienced throughout his entire seven-season career there. Since Towns joined Minnesota in 2015, the Timberwolves have had just one winning season and made the postseason one time — though they fell in the first round.

Towns still has two years left on his five-year, $158 million deal with the Timberwolves.

Story continues

Though it was certainly plausible, Towns insists that he’s content in Minneapolis — and he’s not trying to leave anytime soon.

“Sorry to the Wolves fans. I ain’t want to cause no hysteria or anything like that. But just know I’m very happy,” he said. “I know we’re on a skid so it came at the worst possible time, that little hacking. Just know I’m very happy here. I’m excited to build more years here, not just this year.”