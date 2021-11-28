Minnesota Timberwolves eclipse Philadelphia 76ers in double overtime

A clutch block from Anthony Edwards helped the Minnesota Timberwolves foil Joel Embiid’s return with a 121-120 double overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid had 42 points and 14 rebounds after missing nine games due to Covid protocols, but had his potential game-winning three-pointer blocked at the buzzer by Edwards.

The Sixers had multiple opportunities to run away with the game late, but D’Angelo Russell took it upon himself to keep the Timberwolves in striking distance.

Russell finished with 35 points and eight assists and Karl-Anthony Towns 28 with 10 rebounds, while Edwards had 19 points to go with his crucial block.

The Phoenix Suns overcame the Brooklyn Nets 113-107 to extend their winning streak to 16 games.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul combined for 52 points as the Suns led the Eastern Conference leaders from buzzer to buzzer.

The victory sets the stage for a thrilling matchup with the high-flying Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

A third-quarter explosion proved enough for the New York Knicks to avenge their playoffs defeat to the Atlanta Hawks.

After a tight first half, Alec Burks scored 15 points in the third to spark a game-changing run for the Knicks and a 99-90 win.

Burks finished with 23 points, while Trae Young scored 33 in a losing effort.

Gabe Vincent scored 20 points off the bench to lift the Miami Heat past the Chicago Bulls 107-104.

Despite DeMar DeRozan leading all scorers with 28, the Bulls were ultimately left to rue a slow first quarter in which they were held to 20 points.

In another overtime thriller, the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 to secure just their third win of the season.

Christian Wood posted a career-high 33 points in the narrow victory, which came down to a missed three-pointer from Kelly Oubre Jr in the dying seconds.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Orlando Magic 105-92, the Utah Jazz cruised past the New Orleans Pelicans 127-105, and the Washington Wizards overcame a 33-point effort from Luka Doncic to beat the Dallas Mavericks 120-114.