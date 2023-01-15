Minnesota takes on Utah, looks for 6th straight home win

Utah Jazz (22-24, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Utah aiming to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Timberwolves have gone 14-13 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks eighth in the NBA with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.1.

The Jazz have gone 16-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah is ninth in the league with 44.2 rebounds per game led by Lauri Markkanen averaging 8.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Dec. 10 the Timberwolves won 118-108 led by 30 points from D'Angelo Russell, while Malik Beasley scored 23 points for the Jazz.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is scoring 23.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Timberwolves. Russell is averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 assists over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Markkanen is scoring 24.6 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Jazz. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 21.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 115.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points per game.

Jazz: 3-7, averaging 118.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Rudy Gobert: day to day (groin), Jordan McLaughlin: out (calf).

Jazz: Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Rudy Gay: out (back), Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Kelly Olynyk: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press