Minnesota star Towns helped off with right leg injury

WASHINGTON (AP) — An uneven start to the season for the Minnesota Timberwolves turned even worse when Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington. He wasn't putting any weight on his right leg.

The team now hopes the injury isn't too serious.

Towns exited in the third quarter of Monday night's 142-127 loss to the Wizards with what the Timberwolves called a right calf strain.

“Hopefully that's where it comes down," coach Chris Finch said. "We'll have it evaluated tomorrow.”

Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points. The loss on Monday dropped the Timberwolves to 10-11.

Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room.

“Obviously super concerned about that, big blow for us. I did like the way we started the second for sure," Finch said. "We left a lot of work to be done.”

Minnesota trailed by 27 points late in the first half and by 19 at halftime. The Timberwolves did score the first 10 points of the third quarter, but when Towns left they were down 93-76.

Towns finished the game with eight points in 22 minutes.

If Minnesota is without Towns for any period of time, Rudy Gobert can still provide plenty of size, but speculating on that is still a little premature.

“We're going to have to look at what our options are with who else is available at that point," Finch said. "We'll just have to figure that out.”

Minnesota's next game is at home against Memphis on Wednesday night. Then the Timberwolves have two days off before hosting Oklahoma City and three days off before hosting Indiana.

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Noah Trister, The Associated Press

