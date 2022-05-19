Minnesota sports betting bill advances as budget items stall

·4 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A proposal to legalize sports betting survived a test Thursday amid lawmakers' efforts to pull together the pieces of a package to spend Minnesota's enormous budget surplus with just days remaining in the legislative session.

The bill, authored by Republican Sen. Roger Chamberlain, of Lino Lakes, would allow tribal casinos and the state's two horse racing tracks to offer sports betting on mobile devices and in-person. It differs from its House counterpart, which would only let tribes offer sports wagering.

It passed the Senate Finance Committee on a 5-4 vote.

Chamberlain told reporters afterward he hopes to get the bill passed and into a House-Senate conference committee but acknowledged the timing will be tight before adjournment on Monday. Agreement on a final bill may prove difficult as the 10 of the state's 11 Native American tribes represented by the Minnesota Indian Gaming Association oppose the Senate version, while Chamberlain maintains that leaving the horse racing tracks out of the action is a “non-starter.”

“We're very happy to help protect the tribes' business model, I always have been willing to do that, but we cannot allow exclusivity in this case simply because it won't be a good product,” he said.

Several other House-Senate conference committees are still working through the details of bills to parcel out the state's $9.25 billion budget surplus after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders worked out a deal for spending targets earlier this week. The framework includes $4 billion in tax relief and targets of $1 billion each for education, and health and human services, and $450 million for public safety.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, of Winona, told reporters Thursday that tax committee chairs are close to a deal on a tax relief package but time is running out. He said several conference committees, including public safety, remained far apart despite hopes earlier this week to get most of the bills done by Wednesday.

House Democrats tabled discussion on law enforcement and community-based public safety budget items Wednesday, hoping to reach agreement first on items where both sides were closer to a deal.

But Republican Senate Public Safety Chairman Warren Limmer, of Maple Grove, said he wants to see “all of the elements on the table” before moving forward. He made his convening of the conference committee on Thursday contingent on a full offer from House Democrats. Limmer invoked a Wednesday evening incident, in which a police pursuit that ended outside of the Capitol while the House was in session, resulted in a temporary lockdown of the complex.

“I can't understand that the House would walk away from discussions when these kinds of criminal behaviors are happening right on the Capitol grounds,” he said. “We must fund and encourage law enforcement and give them the tools and resources they need at this critical time.”

Walz said he expected top legislative leaders to start stepping in and get more involved to try to get negotiations unstuck, but that he was confident they can come together before the end of the session.

Meanwhile, lawmakers were able to find common ground Thursday on changes to the state's liquor laws and finalize a bill on Thursday. The bill would raise the cap on growler sales to let breweries that produce up to 150,000 barrels annually offer the 64-ounce jugs to go, a change that benefits the state’s six largest breweries, which were too big to offer growlers under the current rules. It would also allow smaller brewers to make direct sales of up to 128 ounces of beer a day per customer. And it would allow local distilleries to sell normal-sized 750 milliliter bottles direct to customers instead of the current 375 milliliter limit.

“We've been hearing from Minnesotans on some of these liquor-related items," Miller said. “I'm confident that this would not have happened without the strong grassroots efforts of the people of Minnesota.”

___

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Mohamed Ibrahim, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 20 years after spate of hospital deaths, ex-worker accused

    In the five months that Jennifer Anne Hall was a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center, the rural Missouri hospital experienced 18 “code blue” incidents — an alarming increase in sudden cardiac arrest events for a hospital that historically averaged one of them a year, according to a police investigator. Nine of those patients died, and nine recovered. Twenty years later, Hall was charged this month with first-degree murder in one of the deaths — that of 75-year-old Fern Franco. Living

  • Live updates |Congress approves $40B aid package to Ukraine

    KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the $40 billion aid package, which got final congressional approval on Thursday. “This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. He also thanked the European Union for its support. “And for our partners this is not just an expense or a gift. This is their contribution to security,” Zelenskyy

  • Caribou CEO discusses his company’s unicorn status, its plans going forward, and its culture

    Caribou CEO Kevin Bennett sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss his company's business outlook after receiving funding, car price trends, and refinancing cars.

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Canadian Ashley Lawrence scores twice in Paris Saint-Germain Coupe de France win

    DIJON, France — Canadian Ashley Lawrence scored twice Sunday as Paris Saint-Germain downed underdog Yzeure 8-0 to win the Coupe de France. Fellow Canadian Jordyn Huitema came on for the PSG women in the 63rd minute. PSG led 3-0 before the match was 10 minutes old. Marie-Antoinette Katoto scored three goals while Sara Dabritz added two and Paulina Dudek one at Stade Gaston Gerard. PSG, which also lifted the trophy in 2010 and 2018, defeated Dijon (0-0, 5-4 on penalties), Lyon (3-0), Montpellier (

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Rugby player Elton Jantjies arrested after airplane incident

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies was charged Monday with malicious damage to property and contravening aviation laws after allegedly breaking a TV screen and swearing at fellow passengers and crew members on a flight home from a vacation in Turkey, prosecutors said. The World Cup winner was arrested Sunday when his flight landed at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg. He was released on bail the same day and appeared in court on Monday. His case

  • 5 Facts about the women’s football club Olympique Lyonnais

    Get to know the strongest female club in the world ‘Olympique Lyonnais Féminin’.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Shapovalov eliminated at Geneva Open after second-round loss to Ivashka

    GENEVA — Canada's Denis Shapovalov was eliminated from the Geneva Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-3 loss to Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the second round. Ivashka had eight break point chances against Shapovalov, and converted two of them. The Belarusian saved the only break-point chance he faced. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was seeded third at the tournament and had a bye in the first round. The Canadian had nine aces in the match but didn't get opportunities to shift momentum

  • Hurricanes social team trolls Bruins fans into oblivion after Game 7 win

    The ruthless Hurricanes social media team got right to work following Carolina's series-closing win over the Bruins on Saturday.