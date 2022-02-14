Minnesota puts home win streak on the line against Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (29-29, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (30-27, seventh in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Timberwolves play Charlotte.

The Timberwolves have gone 16-10 in home games. Minnesota is sixth in the Western Conference with 25.1 assists per game led by D'Angelo Russell averaging 6.9.

The Hornets are 15-16 on the road. Charlotte ranks second in the Eastern Conference scoring 49.9 points per game in the paint led by Miles Bridges averaging 10.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hornets won the last meeting 133-115 on Nov. 27, with Kelly Oubre Jr. scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is averaging 19.1 points and 6.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 20.1 points, seven rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Terry Rozier is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 124.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.1 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (arm).

Hornets: Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (ankle/achilles), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press