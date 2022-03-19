Minnesota public defenders reach deal to avert strike

·1 min read

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota public defenders reached a tentative contract agreement to avert a walkout that could have brought much of the state court system to a standstill, union officials said Saturday.

Negotiators for the unionized attorneys and the Minnesota Board of Public Defense met with a state mediator Friday. Gus Froemke, a spokesman for Teamsters Local 320, which represents the 470 public defenders and 200 support staff members, said the agreement was reached shortly before midnight.

Public defenders were set to go on strike as early as Tuesday across Minnesota. The attorneys said they have been pushed to the brink by routinely high caseloads that have become unmanageable amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The union said the tentative agreement includes cost of living adjustments through 2023. The deal includes a 3.5% retroactive pay increase from July 1, 2021, and an additional 3% increase after July 1 of this year. Both parties also agreed to pursue a supplemental budget allocation from the Legislature this year.

“After over nine months of hard bargaining for fair working conditions and better pay, both of which are essential to retaining good quality attorneys and support staff, we are excited to have reached a deal with the Board that will help us more justly represent Minnesota’s indigent defendants,” public defender Ginny Barron said in a statement.

Defense attorneys will vote on the contract within two weeks, the union said.

