Minnesota Lynx WNBA draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

USA TODAY
·1 min read

Here is a 2023 WNBA draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Minnesota Lynx:

Round 1 (No. 2 overall) - Diamond Miller, guard, Maryland

Round 1 (12, from Las Vegas Aces) - Maïa Hirsch, center, France

Round 2 (16) - Dorka Juhász, forward, Connecticut

Round 2 (24, from Las Vegas Aces) - Brea Beal, guard, South Carolina

Round 3 (28) - Taylor Soule, forward, Virginia Tech

Minnesota Lynx's last five top draft picks:

  • 2022 (No. 22 overall): Kayla Jones, forward, North Carolina State

  • 2021 (No. 9 overall): Rennia Davis, guard/forward, Tennessee

  • 2020 (No. 6 overall): Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, forward, South Carolina

  • 2019 (No. 6 overall): Napheesa Collier, forward, Connecticut

  • 2018 (No. 17 overall): Ji-Su Park, center, South Korea

