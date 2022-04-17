Minnesota hosts San Jose after Hartman's 2-goal game

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Minnesota Wild
    Minnesota Wild
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • San Jose Sharks
    San Jose Sharks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

San Jose Sharks (29-34-11, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Minnesota Wild (46-21-7, third in the Central)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -257, Sharks +207; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit Minnesota after Ryan Hartman scored two goals in the Wild's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

The Wild are 24-16-3 in conference play. Minnesota averages 10.6 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Western Conference. Marcus Foligno leads the team serving 112 total minutes.

The Sharks are 15-22-6 in Western Conference play. San Jose scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Timo Meier leads the team with 33 total goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 9, Minnesota won 5-2. Jordan Greenway scored two goals for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 93 total points for the Wild, 43 goals and 50 assists. Kevin Fiala has six goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Meier leads the Sharks with 33 goals and has 73 points. Brent Burns has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Sharks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: Tyson Jost: day to day (lower body), Jordan Greenway: day to day (upper-body), Matt Dumba: day to day (upper body), Jon Merrill: day to day (upper body).

Sharks: Radim Simek: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: What we can learn from their last playoff matchup

    The Raptors and 76ers look much different than they did in 2019, but there's still information to be gleaned from that epic series.

  • Ranking the most cancellable NHL takes

    From Tyson Nash doubling down on Trevor Zegras, the unwritten rules around jersey numbers and whether ironman streaks hold merit, the Zone Time crew break down some of the most cancellable NHL takes.

  • Baumgartner to lead Canada at U18 worlds; Cheverie 1st woman to coach Canadian men

    CALGARY — Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship. Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood. Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games. He also spent parts of four seasons as an assistant with the Vancouver Canucks (2017-21), and held the same role in the American Hockey League with the Chicago Wol

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Brayden Schenn scores in OT to lift Blues past Wild, 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored 56 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues wrapped up a playoff spot, beating the Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Saturday for their season-high eighth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, David Perron, Brandon Saad and Pavel Buchnevich scored in regulation and Ville Husso made 31 saves. Schenn ended it after Minnesota rallied with a four-goal third period. The Blues swept the season series against Minnesota, their likely first-round opponent,

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Johansen's OT goal gives Predators 1-0 win over Sharks

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored from a sharp angle at 3:18 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 1-0 victory over the slumping San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night. Juuse Saros made 25 saves for the Predators, who snapped a two-game skid as they try to maintain their hold on a wild card in the tight Western Conference playoff race. “Tonight was a little more of that mental grind, which is why we talk a lot about mental and physical toughness and the core fabric of our team,” Nas

  • Top 30 NHL free agents in 2022

    Justin Cuthbert runs down the top free agents looking to cash in this summer as part of an impressive class.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Raptors vs. 76ers in NBA playoffs: Schedule, how to watch, betting odds

    Here's what you need to know as the Toronto Raptors take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the playoffs.

  • MacKinnon's hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3 on Wednesday night. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche, who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved

  • Fiala, Hartman each score twice, Wild tops Oilers 5-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kevin Fiala and Ryan Hartman each scored twice, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 on Tuesday night in a matchup of two of the NHL’s hottest teams. Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Minnesota, which improved to 11-1-2 in its last 14 games. The Wild have scored at least three goals in all but one of those contests. Tied with St. Louis for second place in the Central Division with a game in hand, Minnesota is 9-0-1 in its past 10 home games. Cam Talbot made

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Why OG Anunoby is the Raptors' X-factor vs. 76ers

    On this episode of Spotlight, Samson Folk looks at why forward OG Anunoby could be a difference-maker for the Raptors in their upcoming playoff series vs. the 76ers.

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Players who could shift Raptors-76ers playoff series

    Amit Mann and Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports discuss X-factors for both the Raptors and 76ers. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Canes 'goalie' Frederik Andersen shows off his handles during delayed penalty

    Vezina Trophy contender Frederik Andersen found himself a long way from home versus the Rangers on Tuesday night.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane