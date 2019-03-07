Minnesota fan confronted Purdue C Matt Haarms during court storm after win Tuesday night

A Minnesota fan confronted Purdue big man Matt Haarms while storming the court after their upset win over the Boilermakers on Tuesday. (AP/Michael Conroy)

Minnesota knocked off No. 11 Purdue 73-69 on Tuesday night at Williams Arena in Minneapolis, marking the Gophers’ second-straight win.

As the buzzer sounded, Minnesota fans and students sprinted on to the floor to celebrate the upset win. After all, it marked just the second loss for the Boilermakers in their past 15 games and dropped them into a tie for first in the Big Ten Conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

One Minnesota fan, though, made a bold move upon arrival on the court.

Matt Haarms — the 7-foot-3, 250 pound Purdue center — started walking off the floor when the fan bumped into him, got into his face and tauntingly flipped him off.

Imagine thinking it’s a good idea to get in the face of 7-3, 250-pound Division I athlete who just lost a game.



Credit to Matt Haarms for not escalating the situation.pic.twitter.com/nveJf0ZSXA — Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) March 6, 2019

Despite Haarms’ rough night — he finished with just three points and five rebounds, shooting only 1-of-8 from the field — he thankfully didn’t seem to react much to the student, only slightly pushing him away as he walked off the floor.

Story continues

Court storming, while a longstanding tradition in collegiate athletics, often makes for dangerous situations for anyone on the floor. Just look at what happened after the Nevada-Utah State game last week, when Wolfpack senior Jordan Caroline was so upset in the tunnel after an altercation between the two programs that he punched out the glass casing of a fire extinguisher. While the Mountain West determined that the court storm after that upset win in Logan, Utah, wasn’t a factor, the entire incident is still a perfect example of how heated and emotional players and coaches can get after close games.

While Haarms handled the situation extremely well, not paying the fan any mind, confronting an athlete who just lost after a tough night and is also twice your size seems like a foolish move, to say the least.

More from Yahoo Sports: