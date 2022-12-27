Minnesota faces New Orleans, aims to halt 3-game slide

Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-12, second in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against New Orleans.

The Pelicans have gone 14-8 against Western Conference opponents. New Orleans is fourth in the NBA with 27.1 assists per game. CJ McCollum leads the Pelicans averaging 6.1.

The Timberwolves are 9-12 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has an 8-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCollum is averaging 19.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards is scoring 23.4 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Timberwolves. D'Angelo Russell is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 113.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: day to day (illness), E.J. Liddell: out (right knee), Herbert Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Brandon Ingram: day to day (toe), Dyson Daniels: day to day (illness), Zion Williamson: day to day (reconditioning).

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince: out (shoulder), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (calf), Jordan McLaughlin: day to day (calf).

