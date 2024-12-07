Minnesota faces Golden State on 4-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (12-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (13-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota will look to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Golden State.

The Warriors are 10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is fourth in the NBA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kevon Looney averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Timberwolves are 9-7 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is 4-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The 114.1 points per game the Warriors average are 7.5 more points than the Timberwolves give up (106.6). The Timberwolves average 110.7 points per game, 1.4 more than the 109.3 the Warriors allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Warriors.

Julius Randle is averaging 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and four assists for the Timberwolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 105.5 points, 48.6 rebounds, 28.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 109.2 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle), Joe Ingles: day to day (soleus).

