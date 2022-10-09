Vancouver misses MLS playoffs with 2-0 loss to Minnesota

·1 min read

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Franco Fragapane scored early in the first half, Jonathan González added an insurance goal in the second and Minnesota United defeated the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-0 on Sunday to clinch a playoff spot in Major League Soccer's Western Conference.

Minnesota United (15-14-6) came into the match needing a win or tie to advance and improved to 3-0-2 all-time against Vancouver (12-16-7) at home. The Whitecaps, who won three consecutive home games heading into the match, needed a victory to grab a playoff berth.

Minnesota United entered play with just one point in its last six matches (0-5-1) before beating Vancouver for a second time this season. It marked the first time one team beat the other twice in the same season.

Emanuel Reynoso notched his 11th assist to go with 10 goals. He is one of three players to reach double figures in both categories this season — joining Nashville's Hany Mukhtar and Carlos Vela of LAFC.

Dayne St. Clair stopped six shots to earn a clean sheet for Minnesota United. Thomas Hasal had three saves for the Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps were 0-5-3 in their final eight road matches and on Sunday they never really threatened to force Minnesota to change its game plan.

The Associated Press

