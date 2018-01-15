Minnesota beats New Orleans on miracle last-second play, advance to NFC title game

It started easy and almost ended terrifying for the home team, but the result was the same: with a magnificent 61-yard final-play touchdown on a pass from Case Keenum to Stefon Diggs, the Minnesota Vikings held off the New Orleans Saints 29-24 in the final, and best, playoff game of the NFL’s divisional playoff weekend.

Early on, this one looked over and done; Minnesota scored an effortless 17 points in the first quarter, and New Orleans couldn’t manage a third-down conversion. Drew Brees threw for a mere 118 yards and surrendered two interceptions in the first half, and the Saints looked lost, floundering, and 30 minutes from returning home in disgrace.

But then New Orleans remembered it had two Pro Bowlers at running back, a powerful clampdown defense, and Brees at quarterback, and the game changed in a hurry. The key sequence came within a three-minute, nine-second slice of game clock at the end of the third quarter, when Brees found Michael Thomas twice in the end zone to cut an impenetrable 17-point lead to a suddenly fragile three-point one.