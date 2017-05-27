Minnesota beats Iowa 9-3, earns rematch with Hawkeyes

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- Minnesota pounded out 16 hits and blasted Iowa 9-3 Saturday to stay alive in the Big Ten baseball tournament.

The Gophers (35-20) and Hawkeyes (36-20) will meet later Saturday in an elimination game.

Toby Hanson had four hits and three RBI for Minnesota, and Reggie Meyer (5-1) pitched eight innings of four-hit ball to pick up the win.

The Gophers scored seven runs in the third and fourth innings to jump ahead 8-3 and chase Iowa's Elijah Wood and Nick Nelsen. Wood (1-1) took the loss.

Mason McCoy hit a two-run homer to lead the Hawkeyes, who had beaten Maryland and Nebraska to open the tournament.