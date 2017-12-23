Minnesota beats FAU but loses guard Mason

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- In the last game before Christmas break, most teams have two goals: win the game and stay healthy. Unfortunately for Minnesota, the Golden Gophers might've gone just 1-for-2 on Saturday.

Senior guard Nate Mason scored 17 points but missed most of the second half with a potentially severe ankle injury as Minnesota defeated Florida Atlantic 95-60.

Mason, the Gophers' second-leading scorer and a first-team all-Big Ten pick last year, went to the floor early in the second half after getting tangled up in traffic. After a visit from the trainer, he was helped off the court but didn't put any weight on his left ankle.

Coach Richard Pitino said after the game that Mason was scheduled for an MRI later on Saturday evening and would not speculate on the severity of the injury. But he acknowledged that losing Mason's leadership and productivity would be a tough pill to swallow.

''You don't just replace Nate Mason,'' Pitino said. ''I thought he was really good (Saturday) - 17 points in 21 minutes. He was efficient, he was defending and showing great leadership.''

Jordan Murphy scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Minnesota (11-3), extending the nation's longest double-double streak to 14 games. The junior co-captain said Mason was in good spirits after the game despite the injury.

''Nate's the type of dude who when something like that happens, he just wants to deal with it on his own,'' Murphy said. ''We're going to be there for him for anything he needs.''

Gerdarius Troutman led the Owls (6-6) with 18 points, while Ronald Delph scored 17 and Jailyn Ingram had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Amir Coffey and Reggie Lynch each had 11 points for the Gophers. Freshman point guard Isaiah Washington had seven points and eight rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench. He's expected to see the bulk of the minutes at point guard in Mason's absence.