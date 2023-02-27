A Minnesota bald eagle was buried up to her head in snow protecting her eggs last week

Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
·2 min read

A mama's got to do what a mama's got to do, and eagles are no exception.

A bald eagle in Minnesota found herself buried up to her head in snow last Wednesday as she kept two eggs warm during a snowstorm.

By morning, the eagle had shaken off the snow and rolled her eggs over to make sure they were warm enough, said Lori Naumann, a spokesperson for the Nongame Wildlife Program in Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources.

The photo was captured on the department's EagleCam, which runs 24/7 and helps wildlife officials keep an eye on the eagle and her mate as they await their new arrivals in the Twin City metro area.

Just how cold was it that night?

A snowstorm hit the area Wednesday night going into Thursday, Naumann said.

Between midnight and 6:00 a.m. Thursday, the area received 3.2 inches of snow.

Just after midnight, the high temperature in the area reached 18 degrees , said Melissa Dye, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Twin Cities, Minnesota.

The eggs are buried deep inside the nest in a hole called a bole to keep them warm. Leaves, sticks, grasses and branches also help, Naumann said.

Eagles also sit on the nests and roll or rotate the eggs to keep them warm. Rotating the eggs helps the embryos inside develop more evenly and it also ensures that heat is  evenly distributed between the eggs. Typically, the eagles roll the eggs every half hour or so, Naumann said.

Moisture is the biggest issue. If the nest is too moist inside, the eggs are more likely to freeze, she said.

Sleeping bald eagle wakes to find itself under a blanket of fresh snow
Sleeping bald eagle wakes to find itself under a blanket of fresh snow

When do bald eagles mate?

Naumann, from the Department of Natural Resources, said this is the fourth year the cameras have captured the current bald eagle's incubation period.

Male and female bald eagles begin courtship in the fall and then start building their nests, Naumann said.

They usually begin laying eggs in February but it depends on location.

"By January, they are already actively paired up and mating, or at least we hope they are," Naumann said.

Bald eagles can lay up to four eggs per year, usually between two and five days apart.

The current eagle at the site tends to lay two per year. This year's eggs came on Feb. 15 and 18, Naumann said.

She said incubation periods can last from 34 to 39 days. The department expects the current eggs to hatch around March 23 or 24.

In the meantime, keep an eye on the eagles at tinyurl.com/DNREagleCam.

Saleen Martin is a reporter on USA TODAY's NOW team. She is from Norfolk, Virginia – the 757 – and loves all things horror, witches, Christmas, and food. Follow her on Twitter at @Saleen_Martin or email her at sdmartin@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bald eagle buried up to hear head in snow protecting eggs during storm

