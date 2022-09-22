Minnedosa seniors centre ready for activity

After sustaining flood damage in 2020, the Minnedosa 50-plus Activity Centre is ready to welcome seniors back with a wide array of programming, including recreation and education opportunities.

The centre was safe from flooding this year, but high water levels in 2020 led to a “bubbling” of the facility’s floor.

“In 2020, our whole centre was under about two feet of water, so there was extensive damage,” said Norah Driedger, secretary with the Minnedosa Seniors Centre Association. “All of the floor had to be stripped down and repaired. There was three feet of wall that had to be replaced. Both of our offices were pretty much destroyed, so we have completely new offices, new printers.”

The centre also had to replace some furniture. Then, when the bubbling in the floor showed up this spring, the hall had to shut down so it could be repaired.

“We had to go right to the gravel and put in moisture barriers and rebar, gravel and cement, and then we were closed again for two and a half months for the cement to cure before [the builders] could lay the flooring back in.”

West Hope Builders, a general contracting company out of Minnedosa, did the repairs, which were completed in late August.

“They’ve done a super job,” Driedger said.

Now, Driedger is excited that the centre is moving full steam ahead with bringing much-loved — and sorely missed — programming to the senior citizens of the community. This includes card-playing groups, educational sessions about important topics such as internet safety and telephone scams, health clinics, legal information sessions, financial planning workshops and more.

Driedger is also excited about the dance club the activity centre hosts in partnership with Prairie Mountain Health, which started last November and ran until the third week of April.

“We’ve taken a break now, but we had over 818 people attending last year.”

More opportunities for seniors to keep active come in the form of exercise courses taught by five different qualified instructors.

“They run exercise classes Tuesdays and Thursdays, and they’re for mobility, to try to keep seniors in their homes instead of care homes or hospitals, and it’s been extremely well attended.”

Helping seniors stay active and connected is of vital importance, said Alyse Richards, resource co-ordinator for Minnedosa Service to Seniors.

“[It’s been] especially important since the pandemic to get people out of their homes and immersed in the community, connecting with others and keeping active and socializing.”

Richards encourages all seniors in Minnedosa and the surrounding area to check out what’s available at the centre.

“There’s no long-term commitment. You can come and try things out. We have a little of something for everyone and a large variety of different programming.”

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun