Minnedosa children raise funds for Ukraine

·5 min read

A fundraiser launched by two Minnedosa children has raised more than $3,000 in support of Ukraine.

Stella Woodcock, 10, and Kiana Ternier, 11, were inspired to host a fundraiser in support of Ukraine after learning about the humanitarian crisis created by the Russian invasion.

The duo carefully crafted a booth and placed it in front of the Minnedosa Co-op on March 5. The fundraiser proved to be fun, Ternier said, adding she appreciated the Ukrainian music they were able to play in the background.

"There were a lot of people and I feel like a lot of people would have been pretty happy that they knew they have donated to help people," Woodcock said.

As the day wore on they saw many coming out of the Co-op with arms full of donations for the fundraiser. Together they raised more than $3,000 and ultimately shipped out more than 620 kilograms of humanitarian aid items to Ukraine on Thursday, March 10.

"Ukraine, they don’t really deserve any of this, and it really got our attention when we heard what was happening to them," Ternier said.

They have been blown away by the support offered by the community during the fundraiser — so many people stopped by to offer their support they lost track of the number of helping hands they encountered.

The fundraiser has inspired others in the community to contribute to the humanitarian crisis in any way they can, Woodcock added. The girls met a fellow community member who has created 19 homemade quilts in support of Ukraine.

"They knew what was happening to Ukraine. They wanted to make it so that they knew they were helping somebody and make them feel good, because it made us feel good that we were helping and that we were making people proud," Woodcock said.

They hope the fundraiser inspires others with the message of always helping people when they are in need.

"It wasn’t just us. The people did a huge amount of it all," Ternier said.

The duo collaborated with fellow community members Kateryna and Oleksander Bugai to ship the items to Ukraine.

"They wanted to help Ukraine too, and they were really sweet and they were so proud of us and happy when we brought all of the donations," Ternier said.

She added they laughed when they were dropping off items for the couple to send. Their initial load walking into the house was two shopping bags and the couple thought that was it, Woodcock said with a chuckle. She added little did they know, they had a van outside bursting with donations ready to be shipped.

"We covered like half her living room with all the stuff," Ternier said.

The Bugais helped drive home how dire the conflict is, she added, telling them stories about the horrors their family faced as the Russian military advances.

Kateryna Bugai said the war is a tough situation. She will have moments when she feels OK that are interrupted by thoughts of the invasion. She will often stop in her tracks thinking about the terror of the ongoing war along with the damage and devastation it has left in its wake.

It is a time of great unpredictability, she added, and it is hard to know what each minute of the day will bring. Seeing children younger than her five-year-old daughter hurt during the invasion breaks Bugai’s heart.

"My family is 44 million now. It’s not just any more just about my family and his family — it’s about the whole people in Ukraine. You don’t realize how lucky you are to actually sleep in your warm bed and in your house," Bugai said. "It’s very bad to see."

It helps when the community rallies in support of the country and reminds Ukrainians they are not alone during the invasion. She added it was amazing to see how the community has pulled together to support Ukraine.

Bugai did not know Woodcock and Ternier before the fundraiser. They connected through the company they use to send parcels to their families in Ukraine.

Bugai and her husband helped spread the word about the fundraiser throughout the community, while also helping organize how items would be shipped overseas.

Watching the community rally in support of Ukraine was an incredible experience, she said, adding friends and community members from Erickson and Onanole also pitched in to support the fundraiser.

"It was very touching for us because not everyone has relatives in Ukraine or is originally from there," Bugai said. "It’s very emotional and heart-touching how communities pulled in together and supported us."

When they first began working on the project, they had no idea how strongly the community would rally in support of Ukraine.

Bugai believes the community rallied to support the country because of the need for human connections and has a shared horror in witnessing the invasion of Ukraine.

"When something like that happens, you realize how you take your life for granted," Bugai said. "People wanted to help, they wanted to do something."

Many people have felt powerless in the face of the conflict and unsure how to help, she added. The fundraiser hosted by Woodcock and Ternier served as an opportunity to stand up and do what they can.

"Those two beautiful girls — what they did, having an idea and at their age wanting to do something and help, [is inspiring]," Bugai said. "The younger the kids, the bigger the heart they have. You can just see the pure love the girls had and support, and sometimes I think we just have to stop in our lives stop and think about if we are doing everything right. It’s very inspiring what they did."

Bugai is grateful to the community for their ongoing support. She said the prayers and donations are making a difference and show the power of a community united.

"I just cannot express how thankful we are for everyone who put their effort and spread the word about what we’ve been doing," Bugai said. "We realized there are so many people who are willing to help and they want to help."

» ckemp@brandonsun.com

» Twitter: @The_ChelseaKemp

Chelsea Kemp, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Nico Hischier helps New Jersey Devils beat Dallas Stars 3-1

    DALLAS (AP) — Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored 10 seconds apart in the third period, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Saturday. Ty Smith also scored in the third for New Jersey, which had dropped five in a row. Fabian Zetterlund had two assists, and Nico Daws made 27 saves. Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter scored his 100th career goal 13:31 into the second. Jake Oettinger made 20 stops, but the Stars (40-27-4) missed out on a chance to strengthen their playoff positioning i

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Leaked WhatsApp messages show reason behind IceDogs owners' suspension

    The IceDogs were fined and their owners suspended due to inappropriate messages.

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • Short track legend Charles Hamelin helps Canada win relay bronze at worlds in final race of career

    Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a statement.

  • Penguins' Malkin suspended 4 games for cross-check to face

    Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville’s Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL’s department of player safety announced the suspension Monday after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. In a video explaining the suspension, the league called Malkin's cross-check “retaliatory and aggressive.” Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the sec

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Blue Jays waste early lead, fail to sweep Rangers

    Jonah Heim had two hits and three runs batted in, including a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers rallied past the Toronto Blue Jays 12-6 on Sunday.