Minneapolis shooting: One dead and 11 injured after attack
At least 12 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday
Minneapolis Police confirmed in a tweet that one person has died, and 11 others are alive with “no life-threatening wounds”.
In a previous tweet just before 3am, Minneapolis Police said there were 10 victims, who were all alive at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries”.
The public has been advised to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis.
