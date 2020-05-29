Minneapolis Officer Who Put His Knee Of George Floyd’s Neck Has Been Arrested

Click here to read the full article.

The morning after protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station, the officer who put his knee of George Floyd’s neck as been arrested, according to AP. CNN confirms via the Minneapolis department of public safety. In footage of the arrest, Floyd pleaded to officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck. Floyd Screamed, “I can’t breathe!” before he slowly stopped moving.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

This after the third night of protests, which sometimes turned violent, and which have spread beyond Minneapolis, including Los Angeles. In Minneapolis on Wednesday night demonstrators set fire to a police building that had been abandoned by officers.

More from Deadline

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.