Minneapolis MN Roof Replacement Asphalt Shingles Roofer Inspection St.Paul

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2020 / Advanced Exteriors has launched its roof replacement service in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company installs a variety of roofing types including asphalt and metal roofs.

More information is available at https://www.advancedexteriorsmn.com.

The newly launched service provides customers with a high-quality roof in an efficient manner. The company installs roofing materials from some of the most trusted names in the industry, including GAF, Owens Corning, CertainTeed, and other reputable brands.

Advanced Exteriors uses Duration asphalt shingles from Owens Corning and are installed with the patented SureNail Technology. This not only adds to the attractive appearance of the shingles, but also makes them able to withstand winds of up to 130 mph. These shingles also boast a Class-A fire resistance rating and are manufactured to be resistant to algae growth, helping to prevent black streaks from forming.

The company also specializes in installing metal roofs, which can enhance energy efficiency and structural integrity. Metal not only provides excellent protection against hail and wind, but also helps to reduce the amount of thermal energy transfer into and out of a home. A metal roof also offers a seamless appearance for a home and is durable allowing the roof to look beautiful for years.

All of the roof replacement options offered by Advanced Exteriors are available in multiple colors, so that customers are certain to find an option that complements the architecture and aesthetics of their home.

Advanced Exteriors team of experienced roofers are trained by the Haag Engineering School. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction and ensures all roof replacements are installed on homes with unparalleled workmanship.

The company provides customers with warranties on both the products installed and the labor it provides. It also offers free estimates, while excellent financing options are also provided. Advanced Exteriors skilled craftsmanship has been verified by an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.

For more information about Advanced Exteriors visit the website listed above or call 763-537-5117.

Contact Info:

Name: Chad Markus

Email: Send Email

Organization: Advanced Exteriors Inc.

Address: ​7000 57th Ave N., Minneapolis, MN 55428, United States

Phone: +1-763-537-5117

Website: https://www.advancedexteriorsmn.com/

SOURCE: Advanced Exteriors Inc.





