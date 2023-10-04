Minneapolis mayor says Chiefs’ Travis Kelce may need Taylor Swift on hand to console him

Minnesota treated Taylor Swift’s last trip there like a royal visit. She played two sold-out Eras Tour shows in Minneapolis in June.

Lyrics to her songs could be seen on those big electronic signs over highways. Minneapolis temporarily renamed itself “Swiftie-apolis.”

And it’s ready to roll out another red carpet if Swift returns to U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday to watch Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Minnesota Vikings.

The comings-and-goings of these two new friends, or whatever, have turned into a giant guessing game, with professional betting odds even springing up on whether Swift will be in Minneapolis on Sunday.

But before that, Kelce turns 34 on Thursday. Will something special come from his new superstar fan?

Swift has attended the last two Chiefs games, and the team won both times. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey believes Swift may need to comfort Kelce this weekend.

He salted his invitation to Swift with a little smack talk.

“If Taylor chooses to come back to Minneapolis (sometimes known as Swiftieapolis) this weekend, we’ll be Ready For It,” Frey told TMZ Sports.

“It’s possible she will have to console Travis Kelce after the Vikings beat the Chiefs, but there are plenty of great spots across town for them to go on a date and lift their spirits!”

Swift won’t have many more opportunities to see Kelce and the Chiefs play in person as her schedule gets busy starting next week with the premiere of her concert film and the upcoming international leg of her tour.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for both, in case you’re keeping track.

▪ Thursday: Kelce’s 34th birthday. Swift turns 34 on Dec. 13.

Last year for his birthday, “Ant-Man” actor Paul Rudd, who grew up in Johnson County and is a passionate Chiefs fan, surprised Travis on the “New Heights” podcast he does with his brother, Jason.

Paul Rudd e sua xerox Jack Rudd comemorando a vitória do KC no #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/ziUSri5Y8R — Paul Rudd Brasil | Fã-clube (@paulruddbrasil) February 13, 2023

No word on whether Swift has something planned for Kelce’s birthday this year, but by all accounts she loves a good party.

On Saturday, she attended the birthday party for the daughter of close friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The next day they and other celebrity members of Swift’s inner circle watched Kelce and the Chiefs barely defeat the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

▪ Sunday: The Chiefs play in Minneapolis. When Swift played those two shows there over the summer, Madison Bloomquist of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, who was among the throng at U.S. Bank Stadium, noted that the singer “seemingly genuinely loves playing in Minneapolis.”

“Minneapolis loves you right back, Taylor, and you’re welcome to turn these twin towns into Swiftieapolis anytime,” Bloomquist wrote.

▪ Wednesday, Oct. 11: World premiere in Los Angeles is planned for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie. The film opens in more than 7,500 theaters worldwide on Friday, the 13th. No word yet about whether Swift will walk the red carpet.

▪ Thursday, Oct. 12: The Chiefs play the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in a night game. Then they play three more games before Swift leaves the country on tour.

▪ Nov. 5: The Chiefs play the Miami Dolphins and then begin a bye week. They return to play the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead on Monday, Nov. 20.

▪ Nov. 9: Swift kicks off the international leg of the Eras Tour with three shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She has nine concert dates in Argentina and Brazil through Nov. 26, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Then she’s not back on the road until early February when she heads to Tokyo.

▪ Feb. 10: Swift plays in Tokyo.

▪ Feb. 11: The Super Bowl is in Las Vegas.