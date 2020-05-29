Minneapolis Cop Derek Chauvin Arrested In Police Killing Of George Floyd

A white officer has been arrested in the killing of a Black man who pleaded for air as that officer pressed down on his neck.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody Friday by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the state’s Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said.

George Floyd, 46, was killed Monday following an arrest for alleged fraud. Video taken by a bystander shows officer Chauvin pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd, who is restrained on the ground and unarmed.

“Bro, he’s not fucking moving!” an onlooker shouts in the video. “Get off of his neck!”

Floyd was later pronounced dead, sparking protests amid calls for Chauvin and his fellow officers ― who were all present during the incident ― to be charged. They have been fired from the police department.

“If you had done it, or I had, you’d be behind bars right now,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said at a news conference on Wednesday. “I’m calling on the Hennepin County attorney to charge the arresting officer in this case.”

The Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement Thursday condemning the killing.

“Based on the by-stander’s video from this incident, we witnessed a man in distress pleading for help,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said in the statement. “The fact that he was a suspect in custody is immaterial — police officers should at all times render aid to those who need it. Police officers need to treat all of our citizens with respect and understanding and should be held to the very highest standards for their conduct.”

The charges against Chauvin were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

